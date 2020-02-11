BJP candidate leading from Okhla
New Delhi: BJP candidate Braham Singh is leading from the Okhla assembly constituency, which has been witnessing large-scale protests against the new citizenship law.
Incumbent MLA Amanatullah Khan was trailing by 194 votes, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.
Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency.
Seelampur, which had witnessed incidents of violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saw Aam Aadmi Party candidate Abdul Rehman leading by 420 votes with BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra in the second position.
