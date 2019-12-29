Bitter cold prevails in city

New Delhi: Delhi continued to reel under a severe cold wave on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 3.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above Saturday's minimum temperature.

Delhi had recorded the season's coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility to less than 500 metres.

While 13 trains were delayed for up to 6 hours due to fog, the operations were normal at Delhi airport and there were no diversion or cancellations.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at Safdarjang Observatory at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal," a MeT official said.

While the Palam Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, the mercury dropped to 2.8 degrees in the Lodhi Road area.

The humidity level was recorded at 94 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted clear sky in the afternoon even as the cold wave is expected to continue.

"The day will be severely cold due to cold wave at most places in the city," the official added.

With chilling cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department had said on Thursday.