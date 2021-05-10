Big Boost: Over 500 O2 beds added

New Delhi: The 400-bed Covid care centre at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib started on Monday with the first hour witnessing more than 10 people registering themselves at the centre.



The centre has two points before they are admitted inside the Covid centre which has oxygen beds. Speaking to Millennium Post about the registration and process Rajinder Singh Shaam of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said, "The patient has to first register themselves at the screening centre where their vitals are checked. After that they are taken to the examination centre where the doctors ask about their condition, post which they are admitted."

The examination centre has a team of four to five doctors who ask the patients about their situation. "We will be examining the patients mostly, asking them about their health history. Also, we won't be taking any patient whose oxygen level is below 85 as that comes under critical category," a doctor at the centre said. Patients under mild to moderate category are only being allowed at the facility.

A patient who had been standing at the facility for the past one hour said that he was having difficulty in breathing and there was chest pain, which is why he had come here. "I can walk and have come here by myself, but I am having a bit of breathing issues, which is why I came here," he said.

The facility is also looked after by an NGO International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO), after Delhi government's order. The chairman of the organization Nem Singh Premi said, "We are arranging medical staff like nurses, the authorization to which has been given by the Delhi government. At the moment we have 300 beds out of which work

on 100 beds is still under process and will finish in two to three days." He also added that a team of more than 40 medical staff will always be in shift at the hospital.

Besides that the facility also has a link up with Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, the Covid-19 dedicated hospital. "Critical patients will be sent to LNJP directly from the facility," Premi added.

Meanwhile, at Dwarka's Mount Carmel School, 100 oxygen bed facilities were started from Monday. The school in association with various organisations has started the oxygen bed facility at the school premises. "We have set up close to 100 beds at the auditorium of the school, but if more space is required the classrooms will also be turned into wards," Vinod, a volunteer at the school said.

The school is linked with St. Stephens Hospital as well. "We are also in talks with Venkateshwar and have Indraprastha diagnosis lab in association with us," Vinod further said.

In addition to this, the Delhi government has set up a 500-bedded ICU facility for Covid patients on the Ramlila ground near the GTB hospital - starting admissions from today (Tuesday). A similar 500-bedded ICU facility is also being readied on the field opposite the LNJP hospital, CM Kejriwal said on Monday.

Moreover, South Delhi and West Delhi MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Singh Verma started Covid centres in their respective constituencies.