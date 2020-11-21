'Besides curbed liberties & malicious probe, having no other issues in jail'

New delhi: "Besides curbing my liberties and a malicious investigation, I am not facing any other issues," former JNU student leader and jailed anti-CAA activist Umar Khalid on Friday said in court during a custody hearing after he and other co-accused had highlighted how they were being denied basic rights such as warm clothes for the winter.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat extended Khalid's judicial custody in the UAPA "main conspiracy" case related to the north-east Delhi riots this February, till November 23 as sought by the prosecution, along with that of JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

Advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Khalid, opposed the prosecutor's application seeking the extension saying it too was hollow "like earlier applications" file before the court. The judge then asked Khalid if he was facing the problems now in Tihar prison, as mentioned earlier by him.

Following this, Khalid spoke in court and declared that his continued custody is a violation of his liberties.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the police, said the mandatory time period of 90 days to complete the probe in the case will be completed on November 23 and the charge sheet has to be filed.

When the judge asked Prasad whether the police were going to file the charge sheet on Monday, he did not give any specific date and said he will let the court know on November 23.

Imam's counsel Surabhi Dhar informed the court that certain documents which he had written while in custody in Assam were taken from him when he was brought to Delhi and has not been returned yet. Imam too said the documents were taken from him at the gate of Tihar prison.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on November 23.