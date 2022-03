BCA president booked for sexual assault in city

New Delhi: A case was registered against Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Kumar Tiwari after a woman accused him of molesting her at a five-star hotel here, officials said on Wednesday. According to the FIR, the complainant said that her company deals in sports management, event management and advertisement. In March 2021, the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced a league and assigned the work of handling advertisement, branding and campaign to the complainant's company.

After completing the work, her company submitted the bill to the BCA in April last year, it said. The complainant claimed that when she asked for the payment, Tiwari told her to come at a five-star hotel in central Delhi. She went to the hotel on July 12 where the accused allegedly molested her inside a room, the FIR stated. The victim pushed the accused and came out of the room. She called her brother and narrated the incident, following which he called the accused who allegedly apologised for his act and said it will never happen in future, it stated. He also assured the complainant that he will clear the bills of her company, it said.

Later, he called the woman and his brother at the hotel to discuss the payment. On July 23, they both went to the hotel room. He asked the complainant's brother to take a bag from the room to the hotel reception. When her brother went out of the room, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, the

FIR said.