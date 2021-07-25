Bareilly man held for robbing, killing trucker

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly robbing and killing a truck driver in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Saturday.



DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said a raid was conducted near Bareilly, from where the accused Rehan (22) was nabbed.

On July 3, the body of a man was found lying on GT Karnal Road. A driver and his truck were also missing from the Alipur area, police said. Both the incidents were found to be related, following which the driver was identified as Satpal Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the stolen truck was found abandoned on the KMP Highway near Bahadurgarh in Haryana, a senior police officer said, adding that the probe eventually took two teams to UP and Uttarakhand.

Police said Rehan, Barkat and Sahid had allegedly robbed the pan masala in the truck and killed the driver, dumping his body in Swaroop Nagar. Barkat and Shahid have also been held in UP with a total seizure of 263 stolen gunny bags of pan masala.