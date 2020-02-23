Bandh call by Azad gets support from student organisations & social outfits

New Delhi: The nationwide bandh on Sunday called by Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad drew support from multiple student organisations and social outfits in the city.



The Dalit leader had called for a shutdown against the Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in government jobs and quota for promotion. The bandh also included issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC) and beatings of Dalits in recent past.

The impact of the call was such that different parts of the national Capital witnessed intense protests. In Seelampur-Jaffrabad area of Delhi, which had seen protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, thousands of women blocked the road outside Jaffarabad metro station around 12:30 am on Sunday.

In response, Azad retweeted a user who said: "It is still almost six hours to sunrise but the mothers and sisters of Seelampur has blown the bugle of Bharat Bandh."

Heavy security was deployed in the area after women continued their protest in front of the metro station. Meanwhile, Azad was denied to take out a march in Delhi, according to the police. The cops also said that Azad was denied as he had not taken permission to conduct the march from Chandbagh to Rajghat so he will not be allowed to go there.