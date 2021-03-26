Azadpur: Govt starts EV battery-swapping station

New Delhi: Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah on Thursday inaugurated a battery-swapping station at the Azadpur Grid substation here, a first in a network of such stations to be set up across North and North-West Delhi.



In a statement, Shah said Delhi's electric vehicles (EV) policy gave an equal footing to battery swapping as well as traditional EV charging.

"It is heartening to see that Delhi EV policy has generated a lot of enthusiasm among entrepreneurs and fleet operators who are transitioning to EVs...Hence, it is all the more encouraging to see a battery swapping technology has taken off in Delhi," he said.

The Azadpur facility, set up by SUN Mobility in collaboration with Tata Power-DDL, has two quick interchange stations and can provide 336 swaps in a day.

The Delhi government has floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations. It aims to make these points operational by December 2021 and will add to the existing 72 stations already operational.

"We are committed to a clean and pollution-free Delhi and believe we can power the Switch Delhi' campaign in a big way in order to establish Delhi as the EV capital of India. Together, we will accelerate the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, in this megapolis with one of the highest vehicle densities in the country, especially in the mass category of cars, two-wheelers, public/shared transport vehicles and good carriers," Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of Tata Power-DDL, said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will hold a two-day round-table conference with environment experts and officials of related departments in April to prepare a long-term action plan to combat air pollution in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.