'Authors of anti-CAA protest book didn't seek authorisation to use Danish Siddiqui's name'

New Delhi: Renowned slain Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's family has issued a statement denying his involvement in a book titled, "Hum Dekhenge", curated by Aasif Mujataba and Md Meharban, outlining the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement.



The family on Tuesday in a press note alleged that the authors of the book did not seek any permission from them to include Siddiqui's work with their project. In the statement, his family raised objections to the claims of the book's authors that Siddiqui was "involved with the book and would give suggestions on making it better".

"We would like to categorically state that Danish Siddiqui maintained the highest standards of press freedom and integrity during his life and career as a journalist. He covered the Shaheen Bagh protests with objectivity and neutrality like any other professional assignment. Showing him falsely in this way raises wrong questions on his professional ethics and credibility and seriously hurt his professional standing, besides causing deep hurt to his already bereaved family," read the statement that was shared on the slain photojournalist's Twitter.

Hoping that the authors would withdraw their statement given to the press, the family said, "For future reference, anyone planning to use Danish Siddiqui's name for any — commercial or non-commercial project — is advised to seek the consent or authorisation of his family."

Siddiqui died last year while he was on an assignment in Afghanistan during the Taliban's takeover over the war-torn nation. He was killed while covering clashes between Afghan troops and the Islamic militants in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city.