Asha workers booked for protesting at Jantar Mantar

new delhi: Asha workers in Delhi, who are protesting against governments across the country for better pay and proper safety equipment, given their role in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, were on Tuesday booked by the Delhi Police for organising a protest at Jantar Mantar here.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) office, in a tweet, said that the FIR had been registered against "unauthorised protesters of Asha Workers and Central Trade Unions who gathered at Jantar Mantar in violation of Unlock guidelines". The DCP officer further said, "Protests are strictly banned at Jantar Mantar. Such gatherings can worsen the COVID-19 situation."

The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), one of the organisations under whom the protest had taken place, however, took out a statement condemning the move.

"We condemn this FIR in the strongest possible words. Don't shed crocodile tears for Covid affected. The Asha workers, who are frontline Covid warriors, are not provided proper safety equipment and when they hit the streets for just demands, Delhi Police is threatening them," it said in a statement.

The organization added that they are not scared of threats made by the police. President of Dilli ASHA Kamgar Union, Shweta Raj, meanwhile called the act shameful. "During the pandemic, ASHA workers are working without PPE kit or any other kind of equipment. However, when these workers demand their rights and come on the roads for it, then the government has an issue with it," she said.

A worker on the condition of anonymity said that the government has resorted to intimidation because the movement had gained momentum but instead of working towards their development, frontline workers are being threatened.