As noise pollution adds to woes, a mobile app on the cards for community policing

new delhi: First came the pandemic, then the air pollution and now woes of noise pollution have gripped the Capital, with a detailed analysis showing that even during the partial lockdown period in August, numerous calls were made regarding noise pollution — most of which were related to loudspeakers, DJs and construction activities.



And while the Delhi government has already created a mobile application to bring about community policing of polluters, a similar application for tackling noise pollution might be on the cards for the city, according to a recent meeting between officials of Delhi government agencies, district officials, and civic body officials among other stakeholders.

Sources said that a meeting was held in which the SDM, officials from DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee), Delhi government, DSLSA, NDMC were present. Discussions were held on topics related to the analysis of data of web portal, helpline, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and the development of an exclusive application for noise pollution, identification of hotspots and other topics related to noise pollution.

According to an analysis made between August 24 to August 30, it was found that about 172 complaints came on ERSS-112, 16 complaints on the exclusive helpline number, eight on the web portal meant to report noise pollution. "Major complaints were related to loudspeakers, DJs, generator sets and construction, marble cutting machines," sources said.

According to the data, out of the total 196 complaints during this time, 153 were related to loudspeakers, DJs, 17 related to construction equipment, 12 related to generator sets, three related to pressure horns and two of firecrackers. "In 24 complaints, legal action was initiated, 46 complaints were found to be untraceable and 21 were repeat calls," the data showed.

In the meeting, a discussion was also held on the development of an exclusive application for noise pollution. An engineer present at the meeting informed officials that the matter was discussed with the officials from Air Lab and it was proposed that a mobile version of the existing website, where people can register their grievances related to noise pollution, may be synchronised.

Sources said that in the meeting, it was proposed that keeping in mind the feasibility of the options, Air Lab may be asked to approach an agency through the designated officer (SDM) for the development of the application.

As per sources, in the meeting, the issue of pending grievances was raised by SDM and it was decided by meeting attendees that district DCPs will be asked to dispose of the pending grievances at the earliest. A letter was already sent in this connection to district DCPs. The analysis of data related to grievances revealed that out of over 700 grievances, 55 grievances were pending (till September 2). It was directed that the figure of undisclosed grievances should be minimal.

Delhi Police has also been part of meetings related to noise pollution. One senior police officer said that they keep proper records of noise pollution complaints from information to disposal of complaints. "Hot spots regarding noise pollution have been identified. We also held several meetings with people, stakeholders regarding the issue," the official said.

Earlier this year, the Delhi Police had asked Special CPs (Law & Order) to closely monitor the issues related to delay in disposing of noise pollution grievances. Last year, In April, the Delhi Police had launched a helpline number to exclusively receive calls related to noise pollution in the city.