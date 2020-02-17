As Deora praises AAP, Cong asks him to 'introspect' his own role

New Delhi: In an internal war that escalated on social media, Congress leader Milind Deora was admonished by his party and advised to "introspect" on his own role after he praised Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), followed by an argument on Twitter with colleague Ajay Maken.



Without naming, the Congress expressed its disapproval of Deora Twitter posts. "Congress leaders outside the state need to reflect about their own role and what they have done... their performance, responsibility, in their state and in their own constituency," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Monday.

In his latest, Deora posted an appreciation of the AAP government's performance after Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in for the third time on Sunday.

"Sharing a lesser known and welcome fact - the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India's most fiscally prudent governments," he tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Ajay Maken immediately wrote back and tweeted, "Brother, you want to leave INC India-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!"

Deora hit back and said, "Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit's stellar performance as Delhi CM. That's your specialty. But it's never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji's achievements, Congress would have been in power today."