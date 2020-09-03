Army jawan arrested for allegedly raping nursing staff

new delhi: A 24-year-old serving Army jawan was arrested for allegedly raping a nursing staff in the Faridabad area, police said on Wednesday. Police said that on August 3, the complainant, who lives in South Delhi and works as nursing staff in the same area alleged that just a week ago she had met with one Aarav Chaudhary, resident of Faridabad, through Snapchat and he had befriended her. He introduced himself as a pilot, she said. On August 30, he took her to his residence in Faridabad's Sector 77 and sexually assaulted the complainant and raped her, the police said. A case under sections 376, 323, 506 of IPC was registered at Malviya Nagar police station. "During the investigation, the accused was arrested and he was identified as Akshay. He is serving as a Jawan in Army and presently posted in Assam," the official said.