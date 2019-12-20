Anti-CAA protest outside Jamia Milia Islamia continue for 5th consecutive day
New Delhi: Despite Internet curbs, travel restrictions and freezing cold, hundreds of people thronged the roads outside Jamia Milia Islamia continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).
This was the fifth day of protests outside the university after over 50 students were injured in a police crackdown following violence during a demonstration on Sunday.
The protesters, including university students, locals and children, took out small marches carrying posters, banners and tricolours. Some of them formed human chains on both the sides of the road to ensure that traffic movement was not affected.
