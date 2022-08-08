ANTF arrests parole jumper

New Delhi: Taking forward the drive against the parole or bail jumpers, a team of Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Delhi Police nabbed one offender and a drug supplier namely Anumulagundam Somasekhar recently.



Police confirmed that he was convicted in an NDPS Act case registered on March 28, 2014, U/s 21 NDPS Act at Crime Branch police station here. He had jumped the parole granted by the Delhi High Court in the aforesaid case. He was scheduled to surrender in jail on March 28, 2021 but he has not surrendered till now. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on his arrest by Delhi Police.

"He had spent six years in custody and on his request, his sentence was suspended for three months by the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, vide order dated 03.06.2020, but after the expiry of the said period, he did not surrender himself before the jail authorities & jumped the parole. He had been evading his arrest intentionally and was not traceable since then. He violated the parole conditions imposed by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court," police said.

A trap was laid in the last week of July and a raid was conducted by the team of ATF and Anumulagundam Somasekhar was re-arrested from Mookandpalli area, Hosur, Tamil Nadu. He was produced before the local jurisdictional magistrate, Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and his five days transit remand was obtained. After coming to Delhi, he was produced before the concerned court and the court ordered to send him to judicial custody.