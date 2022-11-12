Announces 1st list of 134 candidates

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls.



The names were announced following a long meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party. The list has more than 60 women candidates.

Ninety per cent of the tickets have been awarded to AAP workers working at grassroots level, the party said in a statement.

More than 20,000 workers had applied to get a ticket to contest the MCD polls, it said.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD — trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year — for three straight terms. The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.