Amphotericin-B injections to be available at CMO office in Ghaziabad & GB Nagar

Noida: With new guidelines into place, the attendants of patients suffering with Mucormycosis will not have to go Meerut to get Amphotericin-B injections as it will be available at CMO office in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.



Health department is focused to make the medicine available by the end of this week, however, an approval from Meerut divisional commissioner to obtain the drug will still be needed.

Earlier, the state government had directed that the drug will be available at divisional headquarters, keeping in mind the limited availability. As both Ghaziabad and GB Nagar fall under Meerut division, kin of patients suffering from Mucormycosis have to rush to Meerut to procure the drugs.

Amidst the shortage of Amphotericin-B injections, doctors had been using Posaconazole tablets for treatment, along with a mix of other medicines in their clinics.

A senior officer of Ghaziabad health department said that the required vials of injections will be made available at the officer of district's Chief Medical Officer which will be made available after an online approval from Meerut divisional commissioner.

"The GB Nagar will get stock of 60 vials of Amphotericin B by Friday for which we have sent our vehicles. The injections will be stored in our vaccination centers and will be distributed as per the approval conditions in the government order," said Dr. Deepak Ohrie, CMO, GB Nagar.

Meanwhile, the GB Nagar district administration will hold up a special vaccination camp for the residents of government women shelter home in sector 34 of Noida on June 11. A target to vaccine 200 persons has been provided for Friday.

Meanwhile, three more deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in Ghaziabad in a span of 24 hours, while no such fatality occurred in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar district, official data showed on Thursday.

With this, the death toll has reached 457 in Ghaziabad, while it stands at 464 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the data issued by the Health department of Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases in a day that pushed its overall tally to 62,852, while 53 more patients recovered from the infection in the district. Its count of active cases stands at 281, it stated.

Ghaziabad's overall case tally surged to 55,366 with 23 new cases, even as 24 patients recovered during the 24-hour period. The district's tally of active cases stands at 437, the data showed.

The overall count of recoveries reached 62,107 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,472 in Ghaziabad.