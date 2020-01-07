Amit Shah's lie busted, captured in CCTV installed by AAP govt: Dy CM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reacted to the allegations of BJP President Amit Shah regarding the CCTV cameras which the AAP government had installed in Delhi.



Sisodia said that Shah had been repeatedly asking about the CCTV cameras and he wanted to inform him that in the very same locality of Lajpat Nagar where he had conducted door to door campaign, 16 cameras were installed by the AAP government.

Sisodia shared the footage of Shah campaigning with the media, retrieved from the CCTV cameras installed on that street and it displayed visuals of the Home Minister conducting a door to door campaign. These cameras were installed by the Delhi government, a promise it had made to the people of Delhi in its manifesto in 2015.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is now nothing but a 'Bharatiya Jumla Party, and one that now believes that all other political parties make false promises, like they do. We want to remind the Bharatiya Janata Party and Amit Shah that Delhi has a government that actually does real work that impacts and transform the lives of the citizens of Delhi for the better," Sisodia said.

He also said that Shah had mocked the AAP government in his speech, saying that he has been going around with binoculars, looking in vain for the CCTV cameras installed by the AAP-led government.

"I want to reassure Shah that he does not have to walk around with binoculars. All he has to do is look up in those very streets where he moves around in Delhi and he will find a CCTV camera greeting him, five feet above the ground. Every detail of your door to door campaign and the visuals of the people that spoke to you, and those who did not want to open their door for you are all captured in these CCTV cameras installed by the Delhi government," added Sisodia.