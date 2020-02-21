Amid continuous protests, students try to manage studies, mental health

New Delhi: Students of various universities have spoken about the trauma they have been instilled with ever since they have started protesting over various issues in different parts of the national Capital.



The whole country is brimming with students movement, which started by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the issue of fee hike. The students protested and held a march to make the administration aware of their demands, however, they were stopped by the police and in few cases beaten up as well.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia is still witnessing all-timer sit-in protest against CAA and NRC outside gate number – 7.

"It's overwhelming to see the state of our country. And even though it is necessary to come out and protest, it is becoming hard to focus on studies," said Ainaz a student of Jamia.

The under-graduate student had also gone home to ease the trauma she witnessed on December 15.

"I am trying to get-by everyday and it gets difficult sometimes, but both our studies and the protest is important," she added. The students are also busy giving exams that they had boycotted. Both Jamia and JNU students are holding exams. In such scenarios, various organisations have come forward and provided help to students struggling with mental health. Meanwhile, social media is pinging with people sharing how to take care of yourself during these times.

"It is important to take a step back, but we all have discussed now is not the option, which is why we are trying to find ways to take out our frustration," said a student at Jamia, who said that she is painting to ease the anger.

Meanwhile, students of IIMC also went on hunger strike over fee issues. The administration of these said universities, however, haven't taken concrete steps to look into the students' mental health.