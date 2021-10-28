Alleging MCDs failed city, AAP launches mega fogging drive

New Delhi: Alleging that the BJP-ruled MCDs had failed to carry out fogging activities to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases in the Capital, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday kicked off a mega fogging drive to cover all 272 wards of the city.

The party's MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that all the AAP leaders will personally ensure that fogging is done in every gali-mohalla within 7 days while MLA Raghav Chadha said that it is the responsibility of the MCD to make Delhi mosquito-free by fogging, a responsibility it has failed to execute and now his party has had to step in.

"Since the BJP led MCD betrayed the people of Delhi and left them exposed to the perils of dengue, the Aam Aadmi Party has stepped in to save the day," Chadha said.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj said that MCD has not taken any step to prevent dengue and that it is conspiring to spread the disease as fogging has been done in only five to seven per cent of the area.

The campaign kicked off in the Rajinder Nagar and Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday which will be carried out in each of the 70 assembly constituencies of the Capital.

The Anti-Malaria Department of MCD is supposed to go door-to-door to check the larvae and spray medicines which was purportedly not done this time, the party alleged in a statement. The AAP said that it is connecting with everyone — NGOs, RWAs, and others — to participate in the campaign.

"Since this does not become our legal responsibility, we cannot use the resources of the government machinery. We are dedicated to running the campaign with our limited personal resources to preserve the health of Delhiites," Chadha

added.