All the holy powers are with AAP : Kejriwal

New Delhi: Day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said all the holy powers are with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal tweeted that he has been getting calls that the oppositions will distribute money and hatch conspiracies to restrict votes for AAP.

"I am getting calls from many people that oppositions will distribute money, hatch conspiracy. My appeal to all is 'Truth is with you.' You have earned virtue, blessings and good wishes in the last 5 years. All the conspiracies planned in the last few days have been foiled. Have faith in God. All the holy powers are with you," the AAP chief said.

Delhi will go for polls on Saturday.