All should work in tandem to fulfill unfinished dreams of Indians: CM

New Delhi: While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday evening kickstarted the Delhi government's 75-week-long celebrations in the run up to the 75th Independence Day of the country, his Deputy Manish Sisodia and he flayed opposition parties in the Assembly for their objections to the "Deshbhakti Budget" presented in the House earlier this week.



While congratulating the people of 75 years of Indian independence, Kejriwal said that food, water, electricity, shelter, employment, are the unfinished dreams of 130 crore Indians and that people should together make a resolution to fulfill all these dreams. He also said that people of all castes and religions should have access to equal opportunities.

The CM also congratulated Finance Minister Sisodia for presenting a surplus budget despite difficult circumstances that the city incurred due to less tax and revenue collection. Kejriwal said that other states have presented budgets in deficit but Delhi is the only state to have presented a surplus budget which is called the 'Deshbhakti Budget'. The budget includes several initiatives which promote patriotism. "The Deshbhakti curriculum will be started in the government schools and 500 Indian flags will be set up, he said.

And in the Assembly session earlier in the day, the CM slammed the BJP and Congress for opposing various initiatives such as installing 500 flag masts across the city and free Teerth Yatra to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for elders.

"When it comes to India, no political party but only Bharat Mata is our priority. I want to ask the BJP, if not in India, will our flag be unfurled in Pakistan, if not in Delhi, will it be unfurled in Islamabad?," Kejriwal questioned. He also questioned the opposition's criticism of the free pilgrimage and free darshan of the Ayodhya temple and Lord Rama announced by his government.

The CM said that even if the opposition is mocking his government today for announcing some projects such as bidding for Olympics 2048 to be held in the Capital and bringing the per capita income at par with Singapore by 2047, he said that the opposition parties should have faith in the people of Delhi as well as the government, as it has fulfilled all the promises made in the previous terms.

Targeting the opposition during a speech at the Vidhan Sabha, Deputy CM Sisodia said that his party does not believe in empty promises and zero actions. "The opposition has been in charge of the MCD for the last 15 years but it is astonishing to see that children who study in Grade V in MCD schools are unable to read a Grade II text. What is even more astonishing is for the opposition to take credit of our army and our soldiers but at the same time, condone violence against the farmers." He said, "There should be no politics of patriotism. India is everyone's nation, be it BJP, Congress, AAP, or any other party."

"What is fundamental of our Party is that we uphold the ideals of the Constitution while keeping Lord Ram in our hearts. For us, progress and growth of Delhi are deshbhakti. Educating students and teaching them is deshbhakti, accessible and quality schooling is deshbhakti, healthcare for all citizens and Mohalla Clinics, especially for our women of Delhi is deshbhakti, installing 500 tirangas and respecting those standing under the tiranga is deshbhakti," Sisodia said.