All schools in N-E Delhi to be closed today: Dy CM
New Delhi: All government and private schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.
Sisodia also spoke to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.
"There will be no internal examinations in violence-affected North East district and all private and government schools will be closed. Have spoken to HRD minister requesting him to postpone the board exams in the district," Sisodia tweeted.
CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday.
"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the north east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," she said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
US Prez announces $3 bn defence deal with India24 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT
Cop, 3 others dead as CAA protest intensifies24 Feb 2020 6:17 PM GMT
Amit Shah calls urgent meeting, MoS Reddy says MHA...24 Feb 2020 6:17 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh: Mediators file final report in SC24 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
More than 95 protesters, police injured in Hauz Rani clash24 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT