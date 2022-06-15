'All kinds of leaves cancelled due to communal scenario'
New Delhi: The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Northwest district in Delhi has issued an order cancelling the leave of all police personnel, citing communal scenario and the prevailing law and order situation in the national
Capital.
The order, dated June 13, was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani.
In view of communal scenario and prevailing law and order situation in Delhi, all kinds of leave(s) are hereby stopped with immediate effect. The leaves already granted or sanctioned are also hereby cancelled, according to the order.
"The officer/staff who are already running on leave shall join their place of duty at once, without fail. No officer shall grant/sanction any kind of leave to their subordinate staff without prior approval of DCP/NWD. All the supervisory officers shall ensure the compliance," it read.
The order warned that non-compliance may attract stern action against erring officials or staff.
Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.
So far, 36 people, including three juveniles, have been nabbed by the police in connection with the incident.
Police have also tightened vigil following protests over controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP officials against Prophet Mohammad.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
State announces interim hike in wages & salary for tea garden workers14 Jun 2022 9:11 PM GMT
Four killed as heavy rain, landslides bring Guwahati to standstill14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
'Kavach' on 2 routes of Railways14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
Need to strengthen culture of healthy debates and open discussion: PM14 Jun 2022 9:09 PM GMT
China removes two-year Covid visa ban on Indians14 Jun 2022 9:03 PM GMT