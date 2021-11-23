All DJB services to now shift online: Water Min

New Delhi: Consumers will no longer have to stand in long queues to avail as many as 20 services of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) as the water utility on Monday announced that it had decided to move these services online under its faceless governance model.



Starting from generating bills, lodging billing-related grievances, applying for new water and sewer connections, address correction, seeking permission for bore wells etc. through the DJB's website — www.djb.gov.in — or the M-Seva mobile application, it said.

"DJB services will be made faceless and online portals introduced to bring them under one roof. Help desks will be set up in every zone to help each and every citizen of Delhi to avail the online services and register their grievances," Water Minister and DJB Chairman Satyendar Jain said after a meeting of the board held on Monday.

The DJB has approved the decision to shift all the services of the zonal revenue offices online to smoothen out the existing glitches in the system and make it completely faceless, a statement issued by the board said. "The step is aimed at delivering services to consumers in a transparent way and in a time-bound manner," Jain said. This will have huge long-term benefits and people will not have to stand in queues from now on, he added.

The DJB has also approved the creation of 49 posts at the senior level for better coordination on the ongoing initiatives, especially those related to cleaning of the Yamuna and providing 24x7 water supply.

Significantly, among the services now opened for faceless services is also the Delhi government's rainwater harvesting system installations - for which one can now apply online and avail it without physically having to interact with officials.

Jain, while announcing the move, said, "This is a huge step towards achieving the dream of a new era of governance that will be corruption-free, transparent and will make life easier for our citizens. The services of the Delhi Jal Board will be made faceless and online portals will be introduced to bring the services under one roof."

Water Minister Jain also directed the DJB officials to create a backend portal to see billing history with details of photographs, changes done by ZRO with access to CEO, all members and the minister's office. This will bring full transparency to the system, thereby reducing the chances of malpractices, a statement from the Delhi government quoting the Water Minister read on Monday.