Air 'very poor'; CM Kejriwal inaugurates anti-smog gun in city

New Delhi: On a hazy Wednesday morning when the air quality was in the "very poor" category in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday inaugurated a truck-mounted anti-smog gun to combat the worsening dust pollution in the national Capital.



The anti-smog gun is fed by a 5,000-litre water tank and can work for 3-4 hours continuously.

It is mounted on a BS-VI emission standards engine truck which causes lesser vehicular pollution, said a government statement.

Under the Delhi government's Yuddh, Pradushan ke Viruddh (war on the pollution)' campaign, the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction sites across Delhi, it said.

The PWD has also taken the responsibility of sprinkling water on trees, roads, and construction sites to combat dust pollution.

The number of anti-smog guns and water tankers will be further increased if required, and directed by the chief minister, added the statement.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 97 percent at 8.30 AM, a MET official said.

The maximum temperature of the day is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi at 10 AM was 362 lying in the "very poor" category, showed the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) realtime data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".