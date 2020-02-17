Air quality in Delhi 'very poor'; thunderstorm expected

New Delhi: The pollution level in the national capital on Monday stood in the 'very poor' category as the Met forecast thunderstorm with lightning by Wednesday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 303, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city stood at 123 and 234, respectively.



Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded moderate fog in isolated parts over Delhi and visibility at 500 metres in Palam area at 5 am with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, in the next three days.

SAFAR further stated that there will be a significant increase in respiratory problems and people may experience health effects on Monday. It advised the sensitive group of people, having health issues, to avoid all Physical and outdoor activities and remain indoors. "If asthmatics, keep relief medicine handy," said SAFAR.

It also suggested doing wet mopping to reduce dust and avoid using vacuum cleaning of the room. "Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out," said SAFAR.

Due to strong winds, Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad were observing 'moderate' category of pollution between February 12 and 15. However, during the last 24 hours, the speed of wind has decreased significantly and pollution is once again on the rise. According to a private weather forecasting portal, no improvement is expected in the air quality of Delhi and NCR as the weather is going to remain dry for another

two days.