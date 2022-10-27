AIIMS to go paperless from Jan 1 next year

New Delhi: The All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi will go paperless from January 1, 2023. AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas has issued an office of memorandum to all the heads of the department, chief of centres and IT/telemedicine/OPD nodal officers of all departments on the implementation of all modules of e-Hospital.



The order also includes an oversight monitoring committee and a working committee will be constituted for implementation of all modules of e-Hospital. A weekly progress report in a standardised format with percent work done will be submitted by the NIC team.

It has also been issued that the nodal IT officers will be nominated by all departments/ centres/sections for coordination with NIC and computer facility. Also, the staggering of slots is going to be implemented at all levels for crowd management in a new OPD appointment and automated email will be sent to concerned doctors for their next-day appointments.

To promote the national scheme, it has been also decided that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABHA) will be mandatory for all patients coming to New Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD of AIIMS. The system is going to have arrangements for redistribution in cases of non-availability/leave, etc. Dashboards should be available for OPD statistics and OPD appointments will be doctor-specific which include faculty and senior resident doctors.