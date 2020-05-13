AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully
New Delhi: The AIIMS has exempted its patients from paying charges for admission in general wards and medical investigation during the period of coronavirus pandemic till normalcy of patient care services is restored as before, officials said.
"The AIIMS in view of exigency situation has exempted all charges payable on account of admission and hospitalisation of all patients being admitted in general wards through emergency or with referral from outside as a special case during the period of epidemic till normalcy of patient care services is restored as before," an order issued last month said.
According to the order, the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) beneficiaries being hospitalised in AIIMS and all centres will continue to get requisite benefits under the scheme as before, including provision of all medicines and surgical consumables, package surgeries and issue of medicines for up to 14 days at the time of discharge.
In addition, BPL patients will also continue to be provided all non-available medicines and surgical consumables and exemption of package charges etc as before on case-to-case basis, it said.
