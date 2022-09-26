AIIMS observes 67th Foundation Day

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday observed its 67th Foundation Day.



Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar expressed happiness over AIIMS ranking among top 10 educational institutional in research category.

She also visited the exhibition organised at AIIMS on the theme "AIIMS Today and Vision for 2047".

Pawar also said that AIIMS is the only institution with patient care service component in addition to research.

She also appreciated that it is a matter of immense pride that for the fifth consecutive year, AIIMS, has been ranked as number one among medical institutions as per National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) issued by the Ministry of Education, and urged the authorities to maintain the ranking in coming years too.

She further added that to build stronger and healthier India, AIIMS with its repository of wisdom, to lead the path with other Institutes of Excellence".

"When we talk about holistic health and inclusiveness of accessibility, we are including three factors in it. Firstly, expansion of infrastructure and human resources related to modern medical science. Secondly, promotion of research in traditional Indian system of medicine and its active engagement in the healthcare system and thirdly providing better and affordable healthcare facilities to every person and every part of the country through modern and futuristic technology", said MoS Health Pawar.

"Under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the efforts of the Central government are to work holistically with emphasis on preventive care, while giving priority to tertiary healthcare. The efforts are to reduce the cost of treating for the poor and at the same time, on increasing the number of doctors rapidly", she added.

She has also awarded the employees for their outstanding contribution.