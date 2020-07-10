AIIMS junior doc kills self by jumping off 10th floor of hostel

New Delhi: A junior resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) killed himself by jumping off the 10th floor of a hospital building on Friday evening. As per the administration, the 25-year-old junior doctor, identified as Dr Anurag Kumar, was shifted to AIIMS Casualty and but succumbed to his injuries later. The incident took place at around 5 pm. Kumar was a junior resident doctor in the psychiatry department of AIIMS Delhi.



Preliminary reports revealed that the junior doctor jumped off the 10th floor of the AIIMS hostel 18. His mobile phone was recovered from the rooftop of his hostel. According to sources, the doctor was suffering from depression and was going through treatment. Inquest proceedings have been initiated by authorities.

The incident comes less than a week after a 37-year-old journalist, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at AIIMS Delhi, killed himself by jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital on June 6.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted his condolences on Friday night, saying, "Shocked & distressed to hear of the painful death of young & most brilliant Dr Anurag Kumar, Junior Resident at AIIMS Delhi He was under treatment for severe depression for sometime now & took away his own life. My heart bleeds for his family. Condolences to them & his colleagues."