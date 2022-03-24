AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria's term extended by three months

New Delhi: The tenure of Dr Randeep Guleria as the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has been extended by three months, according to an office memorandum issued by the premier hospital. Guleria's current term is scheduled to end on Thursday (March 24).

He was appointed as the director of AIIMS, New Delhi for a term of five years on March 28, 2017.

"He will complete his tenure on 24.03.2022. President, AIIMS is pleased to extend his tenure w.e.f. March 25, 2022 by three months or by the time new director is appointed, whichever is earlier," the office memorandum issued by the hospital on Tuesday said.

Other terms and conditions of Guleria's appointment would be in accordance with the rules of the institute, it added.