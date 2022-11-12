AIIMS Delhi to start call centre facility for attendants of ICU patients from '23

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here will start a call centre facility for attendants of ICU patients to help them enquire about the condition of patients in the coming year.

According to an office memorandum issued on Friday, all ICUs (intensive care units) and emergencies at the institute will have 24x7 faculty and the

ICUs will have single entry and exit which shall be access controlled by facial recognition-based systems from next month.

It also said that at present, patient care devices like monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps, among others, in AIIMS Emergency and few ICUs are not connected to central charting solutions. "Also, it is not possible for faculty of other departments to provide remote consultations after reviewing the patient vitals on real time basis.

"Patient attendants are noted to be entering ICUs outside visiting hours as there is no facility for video consultation with them in the ICUs," the memorandum issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said.

"In line with best practices and to enable 24x7 supervision of emergency and ICU patients by senior faculty, it has been decided that all ICUs and emergencies shall have a faculty

physically present therein on 24x7 basis in shifts w.e.f. December1, 2022. Appropriate post duty off shall be given to the faculty," it said.