AIIMS admin to bear all expenses of lung transplantation

New Delhi: In India, diseases related to lungs are very common and many patients across the country are unable to get proper treatment due to their weak economic condition. The AIIMS administration has decided to bear all the cost of transplant and expenses related to medicines as well.



The administration has so far prepared a waiting list of five patients and sent it to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTO). The moment they get the lungs from NOTO, AIIMS will start the process of transplantation. AIIMS is going to do free lung transplantation of 15 patients as of now. AIIMS will provide free treatment to 15 patients and for the cost of transplantation, AIIMS is working at all level and also trying to raise funds from other sources as well. The moment the administration will achieve their first target, further action plan will be prepared.

In all government hospitals, about Rs 50 lakh is spent on lung transplant. On the other hand, in private hospitals the cost can range from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore. It is very difficult for people who come from economically weaker section to get lung transplant done. The new initiative of AIIMS administration definitely will bring hope to people.