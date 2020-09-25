After June, September sees highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19

Gurugram: According to the data by the officials of Gurugram Health Department, after June, September has seen the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in Gurugram. While the month of June saw 90 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, September has seen 35 deaths till September 25. There were 31 deaths that were recorded in July.

With a large number of patients in critical care, health officials have not ruled out more deaths in the month of September.

From the time when the first case of COVID-19 was registered on March 16, Gurugram had a healthy record of fewer fatalities until the last week of May. There were no deaths due to COVID -19 reported in March and April.

In May, there were 2 deaths that were registered which then exponentially increased to 90 in June, dipped gradually in July at 31 and further decreased in the month of August with 10 deaths.

The massive spike in the number of cases from the third week of August however once again resulted in the increase in the number of critical patients and have led to an increase in deaths in September. According to health officials, 72 percent of the deaths in Gurugram are of those patients who had comorbidities while 28 percent of those are non-co-morbid.

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to show an upward trend in Gurugram, the officials of the District Administration have again turned their focus to prevent the fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

The officials of the Gurugram Health Department have set a target of keeping the fatality rate below one percent, a target which it has been able to achieve but wants to maintain amid the rise in critical patients.

The District Administration has also begun dispensing oximeters to certain patients getting treated at home. In the past, medications like Hydroxychloroquine have also been given to the patients.

"It is unfortunate but the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases from the third week of August has led to a large number of critical patients and in some cases an increase in the number of deaths. We are making sure that there is increased testing so that patients can be treated at the earliest and we can prevent the virus from spreading," said a senior official from Gurugram Health Department.