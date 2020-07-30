After 18 tremors, govt launches drive to prepare people to deal with quakes

New Delhi: As the city has witnessed around 18 mild tremors since April, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign on the steps to be taken by Delhiities to deal with such a situation. In a statement, the government said that the campaign aims at making homes, offices, schools, residential and commercial spaces fully prepared to deal efficiently with earthquakes.



"The last few weeks have taught us the importance of awareness, preparation, and timely action.That is why your government is announcing a new campaign to prepare the people of Delhi for the unlikely event of an earthquake,"

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying in the statement. He said that

since April 2020, 18 very mild tremors have taken place in and around Delhi. "Only two of these have been registered above 4, or mild intensity, on the Richter Scale. However, as your chief minister, it is my firm belief that Delhi must always be prepared and aware of any crisis," Kejriwal said.

"My policy is simple: prepare today to save lives tomorrow. We have compiled useful information that will prepare homes, schools, and workplaces in Delhi, to react to an earthquake emergency with calm and efficiency. Together let us build a Delhi that is prepared to face any crisis," the CM also said.

The government also issued 'Do's and Dont's' to deal with the situation. About steps needed to be taken before an earthquake, the government asked Delhiities to check the sturdiness of their home and workplace, consult a structural engineer, if necessary and fix cracks and any weaknesses. On steps to be taken after earthquake, the government asked people to stay away

from windows and tall buildings, and carefully check themselves and their families for injuries before moving.