Admission process for DU's UG courses likely to be delayed: Officials

New Delhi: The admission process for Delhi University's undergraduate courses is likely to be delayed by "at least a week" due to the extension of the CUET-UG schedule following exam cancellation at several centres last week because of technical



glitches.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which was scheduled to end on August 20 will now conclude on August 28. Admission to all undergraduate courses in the university will be done through CUET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that the test, which was cancelled last week, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued.

"The admission process is expected to stretch longer by a week as CUET was rescheduled. The entire admission process will take over a month," said a senior Delhi University official.

"The admission process is now expected to be completed by September-end and classes for first-year students to begin in the first or second week of October.

"Earlier, the university was planning to start the classes by September-end," the official added.

The admission process is likely to begin later this month with the Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi, saying the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will be open by August third week for aspirants to fill out

applications.

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

It is the second phase where the score of CUET is required. The second phase of the admission process can only begin after the declaration of CUET(UG) 2022 results.

A candidate will have to select programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET (UG) merit score for all the selected programmes.

In the third phase, seats will be allocated through a merit list.

This is the first time that the admissions at the university, which used to witness skyrocketing cutoffs for UG admissions every year, will be conducted through an entrance test.