Additional bullet proof jackets sanctioned for CISF personnel deployed at Delhi Metro, VIP security
New Delhi: The Centre has sanctioned procurement of an additional 3,200 bullet proof jackets and helmets for the use of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Delhi Metro, government installations and for VIP security duties, an official said on Tuesday.
The procurement has been done at an estimated cost of Rs 16.51 crore.
Apart from the Delhi Metro network, the CISF is responsible for the security of all government buildings like the North Block housing the ministries of Home and Finance, Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan among others in the national capital.
The Union Home Ministry has approved the procurement of 3,180 bullet proof jackets and helmets for augmentation of the CISF strength deployed at Delhi Metro, Government Building Security (GBS) and Special Security Group (SSG), the official privy to the development said.
While the GBS provides security to government buildings, the SSG guards top dignitaries as recommended by the Union Home Ministry.
The current deployed strength of the CISF at the Delhi Metro network is around 13,000 personnel while strength of the GBS and SSG is 3,000 personnel each.
Presently, the CISF is providing security to protected persons classified as Z Plus, Z, X, Y.
The CISF has 74 formations including 12 reserve battalions and eight training institutes. According to the mandate, the CISF provides security to the premises staff along with the security of property and establishments.
It provides security to strategic establishments, including the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, airports, the Delhi Metro, sea ports and monuments among others.
The CISF also provides protection to some private sector units too. It is the only force with a customised and dedicated fire wing.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi Police produces Md Zubair before court28 Jun 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers announces 'Special Ratha-Yatra Offer'28 Jun 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Bihar's Agnipath apprehensions: Fear of deep socioeconomic impact,...28 Jun 2022 10:13 AM GMT
9-yr-old Iraqi girl suffering from rare blood disorder treated at...28 Jun 2022 10:08 AM GMT
Germany: Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder28 Jun 2022 9:49 AM GMT