Add to, alter DDA flats online now: SDMC Mayor

New Delhi: SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Wednesday said that SDMC under Ease of Doing Business has developed an online module for addition and alteration in exitsting DDA flats.

The Mayor said that permission of addition and alteration will be granted in existing DDA flats as per the addition and alteration policy notified by the DDA. In addition to this, SDMC being a nodal agency under EODB has also developed an online module for revalidation of permits related to all types of building construction.

He said there will be no physical interference of offices of the MCDs and their officials.For addition or alteration, the applicants will have to submit application form through online mode. Registered architect will have to submit application following which approval will be granted.