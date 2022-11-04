Above 15.5K students admitted to DU colleges in round 2 of seat allocation

New Delhi: More than 15,500 students have been admitted in undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, Registrar Vikas Gupta said Friday.



With this, the total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500. The university has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

Of the 15,550 candidates admitted in the second round, 9,626 were upgraded from the seats allotted to them in the first list, while 3,806 admissions were done afresh. The rest were admitted in other categories such as people with disabilities (PWD).

The university has also informed the students on its website about the number of vacant seats after the first two rounds of seat allocation.

"The University of Delhi has displayed the matrix of seats that are vacant after the completion of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Round I and II," Gupta said in a statement.

Most of the courses in the North Campus have been filled with only a few seats remaining vacant. However, there are certain lesser-known colleges where seats in several courses are still empty.

There are also some courses in certain colleges where seats vacant are in double digits.

In Shyam Lal College, 25 general category seats in BSc Physical Science with Chemistry are vacant. The list of vacant seats issued by the university after CSAS round one showed only four vacant seats. This increase in vacant seats indicates the upgradation of seats of some students to the college and courses of their higher preferences.

In the same college's B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science, 12 seats in the general category are vacant.

Delhi University will offer a window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry for fresh applicants and an option to candidates for upgrading for candidates.

"Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS phase I or could not complete phase II will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS," the registrar said in a statement.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase was to apply to the university, the second phase was preference filling and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases — submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.