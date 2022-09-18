About 1,100 pet dogs registered from April till now: MCD

New Delhi: MCD has recently said that it has registered about 1,100 pet dogs since April 1, an exercise that began to check rising incidents of dog-bite. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had on September 11 asked residents to get their pets registered in view of "rising incidents of dog-bite" in the national capital region, and warned that action could be taken for non-compliance of the norm.

"About 1,100 pet dogs have been registered from April till now," a senior official said.

Under the section 399 of Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation.

The section also gives power to the MCD to detain a pet dog found in a public place, if it is not registered with it, the civic body had earlier said.

Dog-bite cases have been reported in the last few days in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the region.

"In view of increasing number of dog-bite incidents, the MCD urges citizens to get their pet dogs registered," the MCD had said in a statement on September 11. There is also a provision of fining pet-owners and even carrying out prosecution, it had said. "We appeal to citizens to get their pet dogs registered at the earliest, otherwise appropriate action can be taken as per DMC Act. The rule applies even to those who have adopted stray dogs as pets," it added.