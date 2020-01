AAP to skip meeting of oppn parties called by Cong: Sources

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to skip the meeting of opposition parties called by the Congress to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests over the amended Citizenship Act, sources said.



The AAP is not attending the meeting in view of the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi, they said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called the meeting on Monday to discuss a strategy on protests over the CAA and the NRC.