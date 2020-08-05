AAP to restructure Delhi unit: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to restructure its Delhi unit at assembly, district, ward, polling station and booth level, senior party leader and minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. The restructuring exercise is being undertaken with an eye on the 2022 municipal polls in the city.



Rai, who is also the AAP's Delhi convener, said the restructuring will start from Wednesday and will continue till August 20.

He said the party will give new responsibilities to those who performed well in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

"A 15-day restructuring exercise will start from Wednesday. The restructuring at district, assembly, ward, polling station and booth level also aims to strengthen the organisation," Rai said.

"We will review the works of our leaders at these five levels and then, the party will make a decision.Those who have done good work during the COVID-19 pandemic will also be considered for new responsibilities," the AAP leader said.

He said that the process will be carried out by the top leadership as well as the assembly level functionaries.