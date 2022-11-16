AAP to launch first phase of MCD polls campaign today, appoints observers

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party appointed observers at the Assembly constituency level for monitoring the MCD elections.



The party's senior Leader Manish Sisodia said, that observers will ensure that Pad Yatras, door-to-door interaction contact and public dialogue take place in all wards. Central observers will monitor the overall campaign and report to the Central Office. The party has given prominence to the organisation in the MCD elections which is clearly indicated by the fact that office bearers have been given tickets.

The Delhi unit of AAP held a meeting regarding the strategy for the MCD election which was attended by all the district presidents of the party. During the meeting, it was decided that the Observers will monitor the progress of the campaign in all the wards under their respective constituencies.

"AAP has given prominence to the organisation in the MCD elections. Observers have to make sure that all the candidates contest the elections in Kejriwal style. Regarding the MCD elections. They have to organise door-to-door campaigns twice a day. They have to hold Pad Yatras and public dialogue in the morning as well as in the evening,"

Sisodia said.

During the events, speeches and theme songs of CM Arvind Kejriwal will be played and candidates will interact with the people to understand their issues.

The first phase of campaigning will take place from November 17 to 22 in all wards and the second phase will begin from November 23rd, AAP's Delhi State in-charge Gopal Rai said.

"Once you organise a Jan Samvad in a ward in the evening, follow it with door-to-door interaction the very next morning. You have to complete the first phase of door-to-door interaction and Jan Samvad between November 17th to November 22nd," Rai

added.