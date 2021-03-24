AAP mulls moving SC against Bill curbing Delhi govt powers

New Delhi: The senior leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party, which is currently running the Delhi government, has now started considering options of approaching the Supreme Court with a petition against the Centre's 2021 Amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, which increases the executive powers of the Lieutenant-Governor's office.



The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha a few days ago but failed to get to a vote in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid protests from MPs and members of the House.

A leader from the party confirmed that talks of the AAP going to SC has started among the core leaders. Another senior leader said that the party is "exploring it as an option". But a senior AAP MLA on account of anonymity told Millennium Post that the matter may not go there yet with the party coordinating a strong blockade to the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Moreover, the AAP MLA said, "We will first approach the 'people's court' and let the people who voted for us decide."

"There is a lot of time for us to decide as it is yet to become an Act and we are taking the matter to the people first and apprise them about the situation. Sometimes there are issues that we have to accept as well and the party might just do that," the MLA said while hinting that they may have to accept defeat in the matter.

Meanwhile, Health Minister and Home Minister Satyendar Jain lashed out at the Centre for bringing this legislation. He said, "People of Delhi have been insulted by the Central Government and I'm hopeful that they will go against this." He added that the work that took the government 16 hours, may now take 18 if the L-G is granted powers under the Amendment, but also said that nothing would stop his government from working for the welfare of Delhiites.

"I believe people need to be aware of the fact that their vote is being disrespected. The Central government is under the impression that Delhiites are indifferent since most people don't belong to this city. But we believe that we will make them aware. The Central Government can bring in L-G, but we will still work towards the welfare of the people." Jain said.

The senior Cabinet minister said that even in colonial India, there was a Parliament, and elections were conducted but the power did not lie with the people, the Viceroy took all the decisions. "The same thing is being brought today. The people of Delhi elected their MLAs but the governance lies with the L-G. A party fought elections, had they won, it would have been their government. But now that they have lost, then the governance lies with their own L-G. British rule is being implemented again," he said.