AAP MLAs to meet at Kejriwal's residence today
New Delhi: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's newly elected MLAs at his residence on Wednesday, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.
In the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am on Wednesday, the AAP's Leader of Legislature Party will be chosen by the MLAs, he informed on Tuesday.
Another AAP leader said the party was considering two dates for the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister February 14 and February 16. Both in 2013 and 2015, Kejriwal had taken oath as chief minister on February 14.
However, it has not yet decided on a venue for the oath-taking ceremony, he said. After the selection of the Leader of Legislature Party, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will be apprised about it. Thereafter, a notification will be issued.
The AAP stormed back to power in Delhi, winning 62 seats in the 70-seat Assembly.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Aspirations help AAP woo young voters11 Feb 2020 6:45 PM GMT
Eight out of 9 women candidates fielded by AAP register...11 Feb 2020 6:45 PM GMT
AAP's Sanjeev Jha records biggest victory margin of over...11 Feb 2020 6:43 PM GMT
With 5 Muslim MLAs, community voters switch over to AAP11 Feb 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Delhi again rejects grand old Congress11 Feb 2020 6:42 PM GMT