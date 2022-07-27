AAP latches on to Guj hooch tragedy to attack BJP; defends govt's excise policy

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is up against the Delhi government's excise policy as it wants the business of spurious liquor to thrive in the national capital and cause revenue loss to the public exchequer.



It said the saffron party wants to replicate "Gujarat Model" of illegal liquor business in Delhi, latching on to the latest hooch tragedy in the state where 28 people have so far died after consuming spurious liquor. The AAP also demanded the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in view of the incident.

Notably, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sought a report from the chief secretary on allegations of "cartelisation, facilitating monopolies and favouring blacklisted firms" in awarding liquor licences under the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Arvind Kejriwal-led city government, which has asserted that there was no truth in the claim.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "There are few people who want that the business of spurious liquor continue and thrive in Delhi as well. Since 2021 when the Delhi government brought the new excise policy, these people have been perturbed."

They want that the government-licensed liquor shops are closed down so that the spurious liquor business can start, he said and accused the BJP of pursuing the agenda of such people in the national capital by raising questions on the Delhi government's excise policy.

"They (BJP) say the number of liquor shops have gone up to 850 to 1,000 in Delhi from the previous 250 after the new excise policy was brought in," the AAP spokesperson said, adding, "the BJP is spreading lies".