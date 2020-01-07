AAP forms committee to draft manifesto, likely by mid-Jan

New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has formed a three-member committee for drafting its manifesto, to be released between January 15 and 20, for the February 8 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai said the party's manifesto will focus on the new works, it is planning to do in the next five years.

The three-member committee includes, AAP Lok Sabha candidate Atishi as the chairperson, party leaders Ajoy Kumar and Jasmine Shah as the members.

"They will compile all the suggestions for the manifesto. We are expecting to release it between January 15 and 20," Rai said.

He said the party had been receiving a lot of suggestions for improvement in cleaning the city, which is otherwise the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) duty.

"BJP has been in power in the MCD from last 15 years. But people are unhappy with the waste management. People are demanding that we should take some steps," Rai said.

He said the party is focusing on the issues being faced by the common man.

Delhi will have Assembly elections for the 70-seats on February 8.

In 2015, AAP swept the elections by bagging 67 of the 70 seats.

