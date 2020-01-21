AAP drops Jitender Singh Tomar, gives ticket to wife
New Delhi: Former minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the AAP candidate from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency, said the party has decided that he will not fight the Delhi elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be its nominee from the seat.
The announcement came after the Delhi High Court set aside the election of Jitender Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.
"I told the party that my wife will fight the election and the party agreed," the former Delhi law minister said.
Preeti Tomar filed her nomination papers for the polls on Monday.
Election to the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.
