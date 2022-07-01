AAP does what it says: Kejriwal after Punjab govt's free power scheme comes into effect
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Friday congratulated the people of Punjab on the rollout of a free electricity scheme of the Bhagwant Mann government in the state, saying the party walks the talk.
Giving 300 units of free electricity to each household every month was one of the key poll promises of the AAP, and it announced a scheme to that effect after coming to power earlier this year. The scheme takes effect from Friday.
"Congratulations to the people of Punjab! From today people of Punjab will get 300 units of electricity free of cost. Lakhs of families will now have zero electricity bills every month," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi with the roll out of the scheme.
"We have fulfilled our promise. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does what it says. People of Punjab will also get freedom from expensive electricity," Kejriwal added.
